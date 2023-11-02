Installation of first wind turbine at South Fork Wind

South Fork Wind has shipped the first offshore wind turbine from the Port of New London, Connecticut, to the project’s offshore site, marking the start of the final construction phase for this historic, New York-first offshore wind farm.

Ørsted and Eversource’s South Fork Wind is making progress toward delivering clean offshore wind power to Long Island in 2023.

Once completed, the 130-megawatt offshore wind farm will generate enough renewable energy to power roughly 70 000 Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) customers, while eliminating up to 6 million tons of carbon emissions, or the equivalent of taking 60 000 cars off the road annually over a 25-year period.

“The upcoming installation of this first turbine has been nearly a decade in the making and will stand as a testament not just to our hardworking teams but also to all those who have long supported this historic project. We have busy weeks ahead, but we’re now closer to fulfilling the promise of clean energy for Long Island’s East End and the growth of a new industry for New York,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted.

“From the first shovel in the ground to now witnessing the shipment of the first turbine to the project site, today marks an exciting moment for New York’s first offshore wind farm and the dedicated workers who contributed to this achievement,” added Joe Nolan, Eversource Energy’s President, CEO, and Chairman.

