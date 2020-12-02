Vestas to extend Casa dos Ventos’ wind park in Brazil

Casa dos Ventos, one of the pioneers and investors in the development of wind projects in Brazil, has placed a 534 MW order for the second stage of the of the Rio do Vento complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.

The extension will add to the 504 MW first phase of the project that is currently under construction, and the combined complex of more than 1 GW will be one of the largest wind project in Latin America to date.

For the project, Vestas has developed a customised solution, featuring V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with some delivered in 4.3 MW and others in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode to maximise the site’s power production while ensuring lowest cost of energy to the energy consumer.

This is the third contract signed between the partners in less than two years, totalling 1.2 GW of wind turbines, underlining the strong collaboration between Vestas and Casa dos Ventos. With this deal, Vestas further strengthens its presence in Brazil, where the company have a total order intake of more than 5.5 GW.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. The project is expected to become operational in 2023.

