Sarens receives safety award from Vestas

Sarens was honoured in November 2024 with a prestigious safety award from Vestas, recognising the company’s commitment to safety in all its onshore operations.

The award ceremony took place in mid-November 2024 in Aarhus, Denmark, during the Vestas Supplier Day event themed ‘Accelerating towards a clean energy future.’

At Sarens, safety is a core value that permeates every aspect of its work. The company maintain the highest safety standards across its global operations, ensuring safe and efficient project execution for our employees, clients, and partners.

Hendrik Sarens, said: “It’s an honour to accept this Safety Award from Vestas, a valued partner we’ve worked with on projects worldwide for decades. Vestas’ trust has allowed us to consistently deliver safe, high-quality service across many regions, making the world a greener place.”

Stijn Sarens, Board Member, added: “With 100 offices worldwide and state-of-the-art equipment, Sarens is dedicated to setting the highest standards in our industry.”

Andrew Lees, Director of SHEQ at Sarens, commented: “Receiving this Safety Award from Vestas is proof of our relentless focus on safety. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to uphold Sarens’ high standards in safety and technical excellence. Our goal is for everyone involved in any project to return to their families safe. This is our mantra.”

