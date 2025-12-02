Deutsche Windtechnik assumes full maintenance for four Stadtwerke Bochum prototypes

Stadtwerke Bochum and Deutsche Windtechnik have concluded a comprehensive full-service maintenance contract covering four prototypes of the AREVA Wind M5000 turbine technology. Originally developed for offshore use, these turbines were installed onshore at the Bremerhaven test site between 2004 – 2008 and have since undergone a range of technical optimisations. Today, the prototypes are a firm part of Stadtwerke Bochum’s generation portfolio and are operated with a focus on maximising economic efficiency. From 1 January 2026, Deutsche Windtechnik will take over full service for an initial period of five years, with the option to extend for a further five years.

Dominik Bahn, Head of Generation and Renewable Energy at Stadtwerke Bo-chum, commented: “As an operator, safeguarding the long-term value and availability of these turbines is crucial for us. In Deutsche Windtechnik, we have found an experienced partner who fully understands the specific requirements of these proto-types and can provide comprehensive support.”

Achim Berge Olsen, CEO of Deutsche Windtechnik’s offshore unit, added: “This project is somewhat unconventional for us, as our core focus is typically on the maintenance and repair of offshore turbines. Due to the specific nature of these turbines, our offshore team will now, for the first time, be responsible for servicing onshore units as well. The Adwen turbines were originally designed for offshore deployment but were installed onshore for testing purposes. Given our expertise, we are pleased to take on responsibility for this niche technology, including spare parts management, at the Bremerhaven test site.”

From mid-December 2025, Deutsche Windtechnik will also maintain 40 Adwen AD5-116 turbines (previously known as Areva Wind M5000) with a total capacity of 200 MW at the Trianel Offshore Windpark Borkum I. Before this, the company was responsible for Adwen services at the offshore wind farm alpha ventus for several years.

