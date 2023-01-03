Iberdrola begins commissioning at Korytnica II wind farm in Poland

Iberdrola has begun commissioning of Polish wind farm Korytnica II, located 80 km from Warsaw in the province of Wegrów, Mazowieckie region.

The wind farm comprises 14 Vestas V126 wind turbines, with a hub height of 132 m and 3.6 MW unit capacity, bringing total capacity of 50.4 MW.

In early November 2022, the Korytnica II part at the Pniewnik substation was energised. This enabled first export of power on 20 December 2022, two weeks ahead of schedule.

During the execution of civil works at Korytnica II, several challenges were overcome to reduce the project’s carbon footprint, including the improvement of soil conditions in some of the foundations and the stabilisation of access roads with soil-cement to avoid the transportation of scarce gravel from hundreds of kilometres away. Also, approximately 70% of the medium voltage trench was piped with directional drilling, as it had to pass through several locations.

Korytnica II's output will be sold through a power purchase agreement (PPA) to Norway's Statkraft, backed by a contract for difference (CFD) obtained in the fourth auction held in Poland in June 2021.

Full operation of this facility, scheduled for 1Q23, will bring Iberdrola's onshore wind capacity in Poland to 163 MW. The company already operates the Zopowy wind farm (30 MW) in the Opole region and the aforementioned Korytnica I (82.5 MW).

The Iberdrola group began its commitment to renewable energy more than two decades ago as a fundamental pillar on which to build its clean, reliable and competitive business model. Thanks to this vision, the company is today a leader in renewable energies, with more than 39 000 MW of renewable capacity installed worldwide. The company has established itself as a wind energy global benchmark, with more than 15 000 wind turbines in operation worldwide.

Iberdrola has just announced a global investment of €17 billion in renewable energy by 2025, 24% of which will be earmarked for EU countries, excluding Spain. Of the total, more than €4.2 billion will be allocated to onshore wind projects. The group expects to increase its installed renewable capacity by 12 100 MW in the coming years – 3100 MW of onshore wind – reaching 52 000 MW in 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.