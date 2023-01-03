Vestas secures 60 MW order in Romania

Vestas has received a 60 MW order from DTEK Renewable International & Moldova Eolian to power the Ruginoasa wind project in Romania. The order includes a total of 10 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6 MW operating mode at a hub height of 125 m.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“Vestas is thrilled to deliver our turbine technology to Romania which leverages the versatility and strong performance of the EnVentus platform technology, Vestas’ next generation in the evolution of wind turbine,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Our thanks goes to DTEK Renewable International & Moldova Eolian for their trust in us.”

Turbine delivery begins 3Q23 with commissioning scheduled 4Q23.

