Vestas selected as preferred supplier for a 390 MW South Korean wind farm

Vestas has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Hanwha Corporation E&C Division for the 390 MW Shinan Ui offshore wind project in Shinan County, South Jeolla Province, South Korea. The project is developed by Shinan Ui Offshore Wind, a special purpose company established by Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, SK D&D, and KOEN.

If the project materialises, it will feature 26 units of V236-15.0 MW turbines, which will be installed on fixed foundations in the southeastern waters of Ui Island. Vestas will also deliver 20 years of operation and maintenance service for the wind farm when it becomes operational.

“We are honoured that our Korean partners, Hanwha Corporation E&C Division, have placed their trust in us and selected us as preferred turbine supplier for the project. We are very much looking forward to working with the customers and providing our V236-15.0 MW offshore turbines for the project,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “By further expanding the deployment of our flagship offshore turbine model, V236-15.0 MW, we will actively contribute to the realisation of a decarbonised society of South Korea and continue as a leader in offshore wind”.

"We plan to strengthen our position as a leading company in the field of renewable energy by carrying out large-scale wind power projects that require high quality technology. We expect to expand our business to 3 GW by 2030 based on our accumulated know-how and technology in the wind power generation business," added Nam Cheol Lee, Head of Wind Power Business at Hanwha Corporation E&C Division.

The V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine is built on proven, world-class technology and engineered for efficiency in offshore environments around the world. Vestas has won more than 2.8 GW of firm orders for the V236-15.0 MW for which it secured type certificate in November 2023, and will begin serial production in 2024.

If and when the agreement materialises in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, it will enter into Vestas’ wind turbine order backlog.

