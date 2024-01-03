Vestas sells 656 MW Italian portfolio to PLT Energia
Vestas has sold a 656 MW wind portfolio to Italian renewable energy producer PLT Energia, one of Vestas’ most long-lasting customers. The transaction of the projects developed by Vestas shows the company’s commitment to increase the volume of viable wind projects in the industry and attract more investment into renewable energy in strategic markets like Italy.
"It is a source of pride for us to have concluded this deal with Vestas, a leading global operator with whom we have been collaborating for years, with great satisfaction, in the realisation of wind power plants," said Chairman of PLT holding, Pierluigi Tortora.
“It is a pleasure to do business with a solvent and capable partner as PLT Energia that will continue investing in developing these projects, which are designed for Vestas technology. Vestas Development will continue with its effort to originate a high-quality pipeline in Italy,” added Senior Vice President Development EMEA & LATAM, Íñigo Sabater. “This is a major milestone in our project development efforts, and it underlines how we can leverage our development portfolio to strengthen the collaboration with Vestas’ customers”.
In the context of the acquisition process, Rothschild & Co acted as sole financial adviser to Vestas, while L&B has acted as its legal advisor. BonelliErede acted as legal advisor and Fichtner as technical advisor for PLT Energia.
"With this strategic transaction, PLT Energia continues its growth plans in Italy, Europe and the United States with an under construction and advanced development pipeline of more than 3 GW,” commented CEO PLT Energia, Stefano Marulli.
