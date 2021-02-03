Vestas secures wind turbine order for Scottish project

Vestas has secured a 36 MW order for the second phase of the Sandy Knowe wind project in Scotland from ERG, one of the leading wind energy operators in the European market. The project will consist of 10 V112-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode.

In November 2020, Vestas was awarded the contract for the 50 MW first phase of the project from the same customer. The twin projects will be located in the area of Dumfries & Galloway Council in South-West Scotland.

With this deal, Vestas strengthens its presence in the UK onshore wind market, where the company has been active for more than 30 years and has installed more than 2000 wind turbines with a total capacity of approximately 4.2 GW.

By 2030, Scotland targets to cover 50% of the energy demand in the areas of electricity, heat and transport with renewable energies. According to latest figures from the national authorities, onshore wind delivers approximately 70% of Scotland’s renewable electricity, followed by hydro and offshore wind as the main sources of renewable energy.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will also feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in 3Q2022.

