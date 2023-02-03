WindGuard Certification receives IECRE approval for type certification

WindGuard Certification is now among the only 10 companies worldwide that have been approved to issue type certificates for wind turbines according to IECRE OD-501 (‘Type and Component Certification Scheme - Wind Turbines’). In addition to prototype, type, and component certification, the scope of validity also includes design evaluation and site suitability conformity statements. The certificate of acceptance confirms that the internationally operating certification body from Varel, Germany, fully complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17065:2012, as well as the rules and procedures of the IECRE system.

The ‘IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications’ (IECRE), established by the International Electrotechnical Commission, aims to facilitate international trade of products and services in the field of renewable energies.

“Certifications under IECRE guarantee our customers not only highest quality and safety standards, but above all the international recognition of their products,” explained Jerome Feldhaus, Head of Type and Project Certification.

“With our many years of experience in type certification according to IEC 61400-22, we were accredited by the German Accreditation Body (DAkkS) for type certification according to IECRE standards already at the beginning of 2020. The official IECRE recognition was therefore the logical consequence,” added Lars Weigel, Managing Director of WindGuard Certification. “We are thus optimally positioned for the future and have further strengthened our international market position. The type certificate according to IECRE OD-501 will be a prerequisite for global marketing of wind turbines in the future. For clients from India and the Netherlands, for example, our IECRE authorisation was a decisive criterion for selecting us as their certifier.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.