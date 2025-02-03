Yunlin offshore wind farm project in Taiwan is fully operational

Skyborn Renewables and Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd have announced that the Yunlin offshore wind farm is fully operational and producing clean energy at its design capacity of 640 MW.

All 80 wind turbines generators have been installed and are producing electricity, powering Taiwanese homes and businesses. This marks a step forward in Taiwan’s offshore wind farm and renewable energy sectors, contributing to the country’s transition to a sustainable energy future. Yunneng, a joint venture between Skyborn, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company, and Sojitz Corp., is responsible for the construction and operation of the Yunlin wind farm.

As one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms, Yunlin generates enough clean energy to power over 600 000 Taiwanese homes annually. With a capacity of 2400 GWh, and meeting 90% of Yunlin County’s non-industrial electricity needs, the Yunlin will also reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 1 200 000 tpy. The development and construction were led by Skyborn and its supporting partners. Following the commercial operations date, which is envisaged for June 2025, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, whilst Skyborn will continue to lead all other management services.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are pleased with the completion of the Yunlin offshore wind farm. The 640 MW project will help Taiwan reach its 2025 target of 5.7 GW of offshore wind power.”

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is located in the Taiwan Strait, 8–17 km off the west coast Taiwan, at water depths from 7–35 m. The 82 km2 project area comprises 80 wind turbine generators, whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County. Electricity from the project is provided to Taiwan Power Company under two 20-year power purchase agreements. The project is backed by financial companies including Taiwanese and international banks alongside export credit agencies.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.