Vattenfall appoints new Senior Vice President of Business Area Wind

Helene Biström has been appointed new Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall and member of the Executive Group Management.

Helene Biström has extensive experience and a broad and deep understanding of the energy industry. Currently, she is Executive Vice President Commercial at BillerudKorsnäs. She has previously been Chief Executive Officer of Infranord AB and of Norrenergi and has a long history with Vattenfall where she, among other things, was a member of the Executive Group Management between 2007 and 2010, responsible for Vattenfall’s wind, nuclear and engineering businesses. She is a member of the Board of Directors at Boliden AB and has been Chairman of the Board of Sveaskog AB and Cramo and member of the boards of Statkraft AS, the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and Pöyry Plc.

“I am glad to welcome Helene Biström as the new SVP of Business Area Wind. With her extensive business experience from energy, infrastructure and pulp and paper industries she will be a very valuable colleague in the Executive Group Management team. Her operational experience in combination with her solid leadership capabilities will provide a good foundation for her and the very competent team already in place, to take Business Area Wind to the next level,” says Anna Borg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vattenfall.

“The world faces one of the biggest transformations we have seen and Vattenfall has high ambitions to contribute in this. It is both exciting and challenging to be part of driving that development together with all the competent and engaged employees at Vattenfall,” said Helene Biström.

Helene Biström takes on her position latest 1 September 2021.

