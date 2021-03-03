Vestas adds to Swedish project pipeline

Vestas has bolstered its Swedish pipeline with a 67 MW order for the Grönhult project in southwest Sweden from The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). The company will supply, install and commission 12 V162-5.6 MW turbines, part of Vestas’ EnVentus platform.

A long-term 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement will provide maximum security for the Grönhult project throughout its lifetime, by optimising park performance and limiting downtime.

The Grönhult project was acquired by TRIG from Vattenfall in February 2021, and is ready-to-build. The project is located in the Gislaved region in southwest Sweden, and will provide clean, sustainable wind power for over 20 000 Swedish households.

Juan Furones, Vice President, Sales North and West, Vestas Northern and Central Europe, said of the order: “The V162-5.6 MW is an optimal turbine for the Grönhult project’s wind speeds and site specifications, and we’re delighted to be partnering with TRIG for the delivery and construction of our first project together in Sweden. The EnVentus platform continues to increase its footprint into the market and we’re pleased TRIG has entrusted Vestas with this ready-to-build project.”

Vestas has currently installed over 5 GW capacity of wind turbines in Sweden.

The first turbines will be delivered to the project in 2Q2022, with the project expected to become operational in 4Q2022.

