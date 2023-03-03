GE Renewable Energy adds wind power to Lithuania

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Inikti as the supplier for the Otada wind farm in Lithuania, located near Sakiai city in the south west of the country. With this 18 MW project, GE’s total installed onshore wind capacity in Lithuania will reach close to 500 MW by the end of 2023.

The developer and investor of the wind farm – Inikti – will operate four GE turbines at 5.5 MW derated at 4.5 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158 m. All turbines will be erected on a 151 m tower. The installation of the wind turbines at the project site will take place 3Q23.

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, commented: “We are delighted to start a partnership with Inikti, and we are thrilled they have selected our technology. We are also very proud to keep contributing to the energy transition in Lithuania, a country which is one of the most attractive countries in Europe in terms of wind energy potential.”

“We are thrilled to have chosen the partner with one of the most modern and high-performance wind turbines in the market. We hope that the beginning of our co-operation with GE will open up more opportunities for both companies, not only as a customer, but also as an installation and service provider,” said Aivaras Stumbras, CEO of Inikti.

According to the Lithuanian wind power association, LVEA, Lithuania reached an installed capacity of 668 MW of wind power in the country in 2021 and is now approaching the 800 MW mark. The country has set an ambitious target of 7 GW of installed capacity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

GE’s most powerful onshore wind platform includes turbines with power ratings between 4.8 and 6.1 MW, 158 m and 164 m rotor diameters, and various hub heights. Since the introduction of the 4.8 – 6.1 onshore wind fleet in 2017, GE Renewable Energy has received nearly 9 GW of orders and amassed more than 4 million operating hours globally.

