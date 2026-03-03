Eurus Energy starts operation of Eurus Kamaishi wind farm

Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. has announced that Eurus Energy Kamaishi LLC, a group company of Eurus Energy, has completed the replacement/rebuilding work of the Eurus Kamaishi wind farm, which has a capacity of 42.9 MW, located in Kamaishi City, Tono City, and Otsuchi Town, Iwate Prefecture.

The wind farm commenced commercial operation on 1 March 2026.

The Eurus Kamaishi wind farm, which started commercial operation in December 2004 and has been in operation for nearly 20 years, terminated operation in March 2023, and complete reconstruction work has been carried out since then.

In the replacement project, 43 wind turbines manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, which had a single output capacity of 1 MW, were replaced with 11 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas Wind Systems A/S, which have a single output capacity of 4.2 MW. Through the enlargement and consolidation of the wind turbines, an increase in power generation and improved maintenance efficiency are expected compared to before the replacement.

All electricity generated by the wind farm will be sold to Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc. It is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 24 000 average households and is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 40 000 tpy. The wind farm will continue to effectively utilise abundant wind resources and contribute to the revitalisation of the community.

Based on the corporate philosophy of ‘Helping to preserve the global environment by disseminating and expanding clean energy technologies’ and the corporate vision of ‘Develop with local communities and maintain the trust of society’, Eurus Energy Group will continue to work on further expansion of wind power generation and contribute to global environmental conservation and the creation of a sustainable society.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!