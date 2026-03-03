Levanta Renewables acquires majority stake in operating onshore wind asset in Vietnam

Levanta Renewables, Actis’ pan-Southeast Asia renewable energy platform, has acquired an 80% stake in a fully operational 50 MW onshore wind project in Gia Lai Province, Vietnam.

The asset generates more than 150 GWh of renewable electricity annually and supplies power to the state-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under long-term power purchase agreements.

Pramod Singh, CEO of Levanta Renewables, commented: “This acquisition strengthens Levanta’s position as a leading renewable energy investor in Vietnam and reflects our continued commitment to supporting the country’s clean energy transition ambitions. As we advance towards our 1.5 GW capacity target, we remain focused on building a resilient and sustainable power system across Southeast Asia.”

Pankaj Sakhuja, CIO of Levanta Renewables, added: “Vietnam has been a key market for Levanta since our inception, and we are progressing approximately 300 MW of PDP8 projects expected to come online over the next two to three years. Our deep understanding of the regulatory landscape allows us to maintain a disciplined, risk-managed approach to investments in the market.”

This transaction marks Levanta’s fifth acquisition in the region, bringing the company’s total operating capacity to approximately 400 MW. Including assets under construction and contracted development projects, Levanta’s regional portfolio now exceeds 750 MW of renewable energy capacity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!