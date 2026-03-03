Nordex Group receives order from Qualitas Energy for 56 MW wind farm

The Nordex Group has obtained a 56 MW order from Qualitas Energy Deutschland, a company belonging to the Qualitas Energy Group, headquartered in Spain.

The contract for the Wippershainer Höhe wind farm covers the delivery and installation of eight N163/6.X turbines on 164-m hybrid towers. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Full Service for the turbines to ensure optimal long-term availability and performance.

The wind farm will be located near Bad Hersfeld in Hesse. Installation of the first turbine is scheduled for summer 2027, with commissioning planned for end of 2027.

The Wippershainer Höhe project is part of a Qualitas Energy portfolio of over 3 GW with more than 100 projects in Germany.

Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central at the Nordex Group, commented: “We are delighted to co-operate again with Qualitas Energy Deutschland. This order reflects their trust in our technology and our ability to deliver efficient, economical reliable and future-oriented technology.”

Borja Caruana, COO at Qualitas Energy Deutschland, added: “The Wippershainer Höhe wind farm is another important milestone in our advanced project pipeline. Our continued collaboration with the Nordex Group confirms our shared conviction that high-performance technology, long-standing experience, and reliable partnerships are crucial to the success of the energy transition. We look forward to implementing this project efficiently and in a future-oriented way.”

