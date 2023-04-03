BayWa r.e. sells Dalquhandy wind farm to Greencoat

Global renewable energy company, BayWa r.e., has announced the sale of Dalquhandy wind farm to Greencoat UK Wind PLC, a leading renewable infrastructure fund managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP. The transaction strengthens the ongoing partnership between BayWa r.e. and Greencoat UK Wind, making Dalquhandy the sixth wind farm the fund has bought from BayWa r.e. since 2013.

The 42 MW wind farm consists of 10 turbines and is located at the former opencast coal mine in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. Dalquhandy will produce enough green electricity to supply approximately 31 000 British households. During construction phase, BayWa r.e. secured a network of footpaths on site which will provide recreational opportunities for the nearby communities of Douglas and Coalburn. The company will also provide technical asset management and HV services for Dalquhandy to ensure maximum availability and performance optimisation of the wind farm. BayWa r.e. also provides asset management services for Greencoat’s 207 MW UK wind portfolio.

Christine McGregor, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. UK, said: “We are pleased to have completed the sale of Dalquhandy wind farm to Greencoat UK Wind, a partner who shares our commitment to renewable energy. This transaction is another milestone for our success story as we continue to develop, construct and operate new solar and wind projects across the UK, contributing to the government’s net zero targets of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

In October 2022, BayWa r.e. signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) – one of the first of its kind in the UK – with BT Group for 80% of the output of the farm.

Steve Packwood, Regional Director Wind Projects EMEA, commented: “The sale of Dalquhandy, following other recent sales of projects in the UK, is testament to our valuable reputation for developing successful and high-quality renewable energy projects, making them attractive investment opportunities in the market. We are excited to see our well-established relationship with Greencoat continue with this deal. Such investments in clean energy infrastructure drive the development of new renewable projects and thus make an important contribution to the success of crucial climate goals.”

The sale is expected to be completed in May 2023 and follows recent momentum for BayWa r.e.’s UK business with the sale of two solar projects totalling a capacity of 110 MWp. The company is currently working on an active 2.9 GW pipeline across solar, onshore and offshore wind in the UK and Ireland.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.