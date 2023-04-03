Vestas secures 63 MW order in Germany

Vestas has received an order from JUWI GmbH for five wind projects in Germany totalling 63 MW. The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year active output management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

The order consists of the Windpark Olsberg Mannstein in North Rhine-Westphalia with seven V126-3.45 MW turbines, the Windpark Perl-expansion in Saarland with one V150-5.6 MW turbine, as well as the Windpark Lauda Heckfeld II in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Windpark Laudert III in Rhineland-Palatinate that both consist of one V162-5.6 MW turbine. Finally, the Windpark Jülich Güsten in North Rhine-Westphalia includes four V162-5.6 MW turbines.

“We are proud to yet again be trusted to deliver turbines to JUWI. The strong and trustful collaboration is highlighted by the parties signing five projects at once. I would like to thank JUWI for the continued confidence that they have placed in us,” said Jens Kück, Vice President Sales Central at Vestas. “These five projects are a testimonial of our shared vision for a sustainable future and our commitment to accelerate the German energy transition.”

Maximilian Nowak, Director Corporate Supply Chain at JUWI, added: “We are very pleased that we have been able to contract with the European market leader and long-term partner for our projects, especially under currently challenging circumstances. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the entire Vestas and JUWI-teams involved in the transaction.”

Installation of the first turbine is scheduled to begin in 1Q24, with commissioning of all turbines expected by the end of 4Q24.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.