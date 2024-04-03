Mooreast secures anchor order for largest floating offshore wind project in France

Mooreast Holdings Ltd has secured an order to supply its proprietary anchors to Eolmed, France’s biggest floating offshore wind energy project.

Mooreast, a total mooring solutions specialist and Asia’s only ultra-high power anchor manufacturer, has partnered with French installation contractor, Bourbon Offshore, to supply Mooreast’s MA5S mooring drag anchors.

Bourbon Offshore will provide transport and installation services to the 30 MW pre-commercial project, which is the biggest of the first three floating wind energy projects to be developed in the country.

Located off the coast of Port-La Nouvelle and Gruissan in Southern France, Eolmed is a project developed by Qair, a European independent energy company, TotalEnergies, and floating technology supplier BW Ideol.

Weighing up to 35 t each, the anchors command a holding power of up to 1210 t, underscoring its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio and efficiency. The anchors will be used to moor three floating wind turbines, and are expected to be delivered by October 2024.

Singapore-based Mooreast is leveraging more than 30 years of mooring and off-shore marine expertise to target the floating offshore wind sector worldwide. The fresh order, which will contribute positively to Mooreast’s FY2024 performance, marks the company’s 15th offshore wind-related project since 2013 and provides further evidence of its strong track record in the emerging sector.

The anchors will be manufactured at Mooreast’s yard at 51 Shipyard Road, Singapore, where the group has also developed a range of anchors, chain stoppers and buoys to moor floating platforms.

Sim Koon Lam, Founder, Executive Director, CEO, and Deputy Chairman of Mooreast, said: “The project win in France underscores the growing confidence that international players in the floating renewable industry have in us. The European floating wind energy sector is known for its rigorous standards and we are proud that Mooreast is able to achieve market acceptance in this region.

“Already, we are in active discussions with several project developers looking to tap into our expertise and capacity for subsea foundation production. As more floating wind farms gain traction, Mooreast can add value through its specialist solutions and products.

“We are establishing a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, Scotland, in addition to our regional marketing office in the Netherlands. We remain focused on offering differentiated value even as we seek to capture more opportunities in the near future in this exciting sector.”

As well as specialist anchors and equipment, Mooreast also offers geotechnical and geophysical studies such as soil data analysis to determine project feasibility and engineering design for mooring configuration for floating wind turbines.

