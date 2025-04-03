DeepOcean engaged by Vattenfall for subsea cable support

Ocean Services provider, DeepOcean, has been awarded framework agreements by Vattenfall for the provision of subsea cable operations and maintenance services, valid for Vattenfall’s operational European offshore wind portfolio.

The framework agreements are valid for a period of four years to apply to Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean, responded: “We welcome the opportunity to support Vattenfall’s generation of renewable energy through this framework agreement. We have over 25 years of experience in subsea installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair work. We look forward to applying this expertise to Vattenfall’s subsea structure.”

Under the framework agreements, DeepOcean will provide project management, engineering, pre-installation surveys, offshore transportation of cables, trenching, cable installation and jointing, termination and testing, post-installation surveys, plus recovery and disposal of damaged cables. The scope is specific to Vattenfall’s operating assets, which introduces additional requirements in terms of response time and technical ingenuity. DeepOcean will utilise its personnel in Norway and the UK to conduct project management and engineering work for call-off orders under the framework agreement.

Pavlo Malyshenko, Head of Generation at Vattenfall, commented: “We are excited to enter this collaboration with DeepOcean, an experienced and versatile provider of subsea services. This partnership aligns our mission to deliver reliable and cost-effective energy solutions while never compromising our high health and safety standards.”

A first call-off under the frame agreement structure has been executed for an operations and maintenance work scope at a European offshore wind farm. DeepOcean mobilised the subsea vessel Olympic Ares, which was converted with cable lay equipment and a jet trencher onboard, for the scope and future offshore renewables assignments.