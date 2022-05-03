Mammoet wind installation crane scheduled for production

Mammoet has announced that the SK6,000 ring crane has been scheduled to begin production of its long lead time components starting 3Q22. It will allow offshore wind projects to take place under entirely electric power – even where there is no connection available to the grid.

As developers look to supply more cost-effective energy to consumers, offshore wind farms are moving to deeper waters and reaching higher to find stronger flows. As a result, the scale of turbine and foundation components – in both fixed and floating offshore wind – continues to grow.

Bottom fixed jackets and monopiles weighing between 2000 t and 3000 t are now common, while next generation turbine towers between 15 MW and 20 MW will rise beyond 150 m. If global installed capacity targets are to be realised, the supply chain must also grow.

That is why Mammoet is investing in the SK6,000: the next evolution in the SK series of super heavy lift cranes. It will serve the needs of both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind.

For fixed-bottom projects, when loading-out 3000 t jacket foundations in areas of high tidal range where RORO transfer is not always possible, or installing complete towers and nacelles of 20 MW turbines, the SK6,000 creates maximum value onshore prior to installation at sea.

For floating wind projects, due to its a maximum radius of 144 m, the SK6,000 can lift a heavy floating foundation directly into the water and assemble its turbine from a single position. This turns the quayside into a highly efficient production line.

With a maximum hook height prepared for next generation 20 MW turbines and a capability to lift 6000 t, the SK6,000 will be one of the largest and strongest land-based cranes on the market. The flexibility and scalability of the SK design enables Mammoet to grow in real-time with the changing needs of its customers, thereby futureproofing developments and advancements in the segment.

As it is containerised, the SK6,000 can be mobilised to any port, allowing projects to be executed where the right knowledge and skills are abundant, and where high-value assets can be best utilised.

With hub heights continuing to grow, the SK6,000 offers a truly commercial-scale, carbon-free solution, delivering factory efficiency with next generation capacity that others simply cannot match. And by using Mammoet’s electric-powered SPMT, the entire heavy lift and transport scope can be completed, fully emissions-free – at any location, worldwide.

