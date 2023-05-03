Mammoet awarded two US offshore wind contracts

Mammoet, a leader in engineered heavy lift and transport services, has secured contracts for two large offshore wind projects in the US, both of which begin in 2023. Together, the two contracts cover a range of port scopes, including the load-in, load-out, handling and temporary storage of XXL monopiles, plus the pre-assembly of turbines in a US marshalling port.

Mammoet’s vast experience in offshore wind, presence in the US, and long track record in supplying specialised equipment as well as tailor-made solutions, have proven decisive to confirm these awards. With more than 30 years of experience working in the US, these will further strengthen our experience in the US offshore wind market.

“Offshore wind in the US has been a long time coming. Our Mammoet colleagues have been executing these projects globally for some time, so this is an exciting opportunity to leverage the combination of our technical experience with our local market experience,” said Rick Bohne, Jr., Director of Sales and Marketing for Mammoet in the US and Mexico.

Mammoet has a long-standing history and presence in the US market. With more than 30 years of experience in the US and over a dozen local branches, Mammoet employs approximately 800 US employees. As a leader in the industry, the company’s goal is to invest further and develop assets to enable the energy transition.

Mammoet’s recent experience in the offshore wind sector includes the load-in, load-out and transport of jacket structures for Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland, and component handling, storage, transport and crane lifting to assem-ble Hywind Tampen; the world’s largest floating wind farm.

Furthermore, Mammoet is contracted to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the staging and assembly of turbine components for Dogger Bank wind farm in the UK. Lastly, Mammoet is also contracted to supply onshore heavy lifting and transport for the offloading, staging and installation of turbine components in France.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.