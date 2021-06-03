Acteon secures installation work on offshore wind farm

Acteon, a marine energy and infrastructure services company, has secured an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer). The contract was signed by LDD, a product and service line brand in the Acteon foundations and cables segment, and will be managed by the Acteon integrated solutions (AIS) team.

The Calvados development is a 450-MW offshore wind farm under construction near Caen, France, and is being developed by Éolien Maritime France (a consortium including EDF Renewables, EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., CPP Investments) and wpd. The wind farm will generate enough power to meet the domestic electricity needs of approximately 630 000 consumers and will have an operational life of approximately 25 years.

The project scope for Acteon includes creating 64 open-hole sockets for casing installation; providing a bespoke drilling system to suit the socket specifications; and providing a drilling leader tower to support drilling activities and casing installation. Acteon will also supply ancillary items including a spoil handling system, a soil swivel, sonar surveys, a casing handling system, a carriage guide assembly, and a drill bit jetting system. The equipment spreads will be optimised to suit the client-supplied vessel.

AIS will be responsible for the project management. Project delivery will be supported by Acteon’s strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H, Claxton, LDD, and UTEC. Acteon will leverage the expertise of its foundations and cables strategic business segment to provide renewables drilling and lifting equipment to deliver lean operation and repeatability.

The engineering and tooling phase has commenced; offshore operations are scheduled to start in 1Q22.

Managing the project through the AIS team achieves project efficiencies by minimising the number of interfaces for the client and enabling Acteon to source local personnel and materials to help reduce the project’s footprint.

“We are delighted to be supporting Saipem on this high-profile project,” says Mathias Bruneau, Executive Vice President AIS. “The role of AIS is to project manage and integrate all the necessary products and services within the Acteon group and to provide Saipem with a single interface, which will boost project efficiency and repeatability through leaner operations.”

The AIS team leads the development, promotion, and execution of Acteon’s integrated offerings by co-ordinating and project managing significant scopes of work of varying size and/or complexity across or within all Acteon core segment areas.

