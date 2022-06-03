Prism Energy extends contract with Inch Cape Offshore Limited

Prism Energy, an Aberdeen-based project and risk management consultancy to the energy sector, has announced it has extended its contract with client Inch Cape Offshore Limited (ICOL) for a further two years. The extension will see Prism Energy continue to provide their Prism Apps project management system, which Inch Cape use to manage risks, actions, and management of change.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm, currently in late stage development, will see up to 72 turbines located 15 km off the Angus Coast and connect to the National Grid at Cockenzie, East Lothian, Scotland. Once complete, it will be one of Scotland’s largest single sources of renewable energy, and it will power the equivalent of over 1.1 million homes with clean electricity.

Andy Sutherland, Managing Director of Prism Energy, said: “The recent contract extension with Inch Cape is testament to our risk management systems and software, and how we work alongside our clients to help manage risk, actions, lessons learned, and other key parts of their processes. We are delighted to work in tandem with the risk management team to help ensure this is done safely and efficiently.”

Andy continues: “We pride ourselves in creating comprehensive packages to ensure the smooth running of key projects. Having been a project manager, project engineer, and project lead in the energy industry, I have a strong interest in improving common practices to help companies get better at delivering projects on budget, on time, and, most importantly, safely. We look forward to our continue working relationship.”

The ICOL project aims to optimise the wind farm. Inch Cape is consistently examining its supply chain and considering opportunities to introduce new technologies and innovative ways of working. They are especially focused on reducing the cost of energy on the project and considering how to reduce construction time, cost, and carbon footprint while prioritising health and safety. Prism Energy and its systems has enabled Inch Cape to further expand a proactive risk culture through transparent and holistic risk management.

