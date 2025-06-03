A-O-S expands crew transfer vessel fleet

American Offshore Services (A-O-S) has announced the delivery of M/V Gamekeeper, the fourth addition to the growing G-Class fleet. The vessel has been delivered from the shipyard and is now operational, ready to support projects along the US East Coast.

The 30-m, US-built, Jones Act-compliant catamaran is one of the largest and most capable crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the country. Powered by four engines, Gamekeeper offers exceptional fuel efficiency and manoeuvrability. The vessel is equipped with Northern Offshore Services’ (N-O-S) patented high-grip fender, ensuring safer, more stable transfers even in rough conditions.

With capacity for 24 passengers and a strong focus on comfort and safety, Gamekeeper sets a new standard for CTV operations in the US offshore wind sector. Its robust design, proven performance, and advanced features make it an ideal choice for operators seeking reliable and efficient solutions.

“Progress doesn’t stop and neither do we,” said Michael Burbelo, Managing Director at A-O-S. “We are proud to continue to expand our fleet with high-performing and reliable vessels that are built in America, for America.”

