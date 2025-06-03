AMEA Power commissions Africa’s largest wind power plant

AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, has completed the commissioning of its 500 MW wind power plant in Egypt.

Located in Ras Ghareb in the Red Sea Governorate, the facility is now the largest operational wind farm in Africa, solidifying Egypt’s leadership in the continent’s renewable energy transition.

This milestone follows the recent commissioning (November 2024) of AMEA Power’s 500 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) plant in Aswan, bringing the company’s total commissioned capacity in Egypt to 1 GW within six months. This rapid deployment marks a significant achievement in scaling up clean and reliable energy.

The Amunet wind power plant is a joint venture between AMEA Power (60%) and Sumitomo Corp. (40%). It is expected to generate approximately 2500 GWh/y of clean electricity – enough to power more than 500 000 homes – while offsetting 1.4 million tpy of CO 2 emissions.

The construction phase delivered substantial local economic benefits, employing over 800 workers at peak and demonstrating AMEA Power’s commitment to job creation, skills development, and inclusive growth. In line with its focus on community engagement, the company also conducted health and safety training sessions for youth in the surrounding area, supporting long-term capacity building and socio-economic development.

The project was completed 2.5 months ahead of schedule, underlining the company's ability to execute complex renewable energy projects with speed and precision.

The wind farm was financed by a consortium of international financial institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, International Finance Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. The commercial tranche of the financing was backed by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, with additional working capital support from the Commercial International Bank of Egypt.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, commented: “The commissioning of the 500 MW wind power plant in the Red Sea Governorate, marks a significant milestone for AMEA Power and for Egypt. Bringing 1 GW of clean energy online in such a short period is an achievement and a reflection of our commitment to delivering impactful renewable energy solutions. This is the future of power generation in Africa – clean, inclusive, and transformational.”

