Trianel and Deutsche Windtechnik reach agreement on long-term service partnership

Deutsche Windtechnik (DWT) will take over maintenance and service for the Trianel offshore wind farm Borkum I (TWB) in the North Sea. TWB has signed a comprehensive service contract with DWT for this purpose. The heart of the contract is the maintenance for 40 Adwen AD5-116 turbines (formerly known as Areva Wind M5000) with a total capacity of 200 MW. The contract has a duration of 10 years with an option to extend it by a further five years.

This was preceded by a Europe-wide tender, in which DWT came out ahead thanks to a sophisticated plan for optimised maintenance and an efficient logistics approach. The aim of the collaboration is to stabilise turbine availability at a high level and to fully utilise the performance potential of the Trianel offshore wind farm.

The scope of services includes all maintenance and upkeep – excluding major components – as well as a binding energy availability guarantee.

“We bring a deep understanding of wind turbines and years of experience with the Adwen AD5-116 to the table.”

At the OWF alpha ventus, DWT successfully increased the availability of the same type of turbine from 42% to 94%.

“We are pleased to work together with TWB to exploit the full potential of the wind farm,” said Jens Landwehr, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore und Consulting. “The fact that TWB is placing their trust in us is a strong testimony to the quality of our work to date. It is also a signal to the entire industry: Independent service providers have what it takes to provide reliable service for large offshore projects in the long term.”

“The high level of expertise and strong motivation of the entire team impressed us deeply,” said Bernd Deharde, Managing Director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum GmbH & Co. KG. “The plan they have presented ensures efficient and sustainable turbine operation, and it strikes an optimal balance between costs and risks. We have achieved this with the new service and maintenance agreement.”

Klaus Horstick, who is also a Managing Director at Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum GmbH & Co. KG, added: “With this contract, we are laying the foundation for a successful and sustainable partnership. We look forward to achieving the goals we have set together with DWT.”

The contract was signed on 19 May 2025. During the coming months, the companies will work together to ensure optimal conditions for a smooth start on 18 December 2025.

