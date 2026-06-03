RWE commissions additional turbines at Wiedenfelder Höhe wind farm

RWE has completed the expansion of its Wiedenfelder Höhe wind farm in Bergheim in the Rhenish lignite area. Three new 5.7 MW wind turbines have recently started operating on the recultivated spoil tip of the former Fortuna-Garsdorf opencast mine, delivering a total of 17.1 MW to the grid. The existing wind farm, built in 2017, has a capacity of 13.2 MW. The site now has seven turbines in total, with a combined capacity of 30.3 MW – enough to supply the equivalent of around 16 000 households with green electricity per year.

Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “By making efficient use of recultivated land in the Rhenish lignite area, we are creating local value for a region undergoing structural change. With these state-of-the-art wind turbines on the Wiedenfelder Höhe, we are providing even more secure, locally generated and climate friendly renewable electricity from the district. This also benefits the local population, as we are paying €00.20/kWh generated to the surrounding municipalities. This equates to projected annual revenue of up to €60 000 from the new turbines alone.”

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