Skyborn secures rights for Finnish offshore wind farm

Skyborn Renewables and state-owned Metsähallitus have entered into a reservation agreement, wherein five years of exclusive rights to develop the Pooki offshore wind farm were granted to Skyborn. The Pooki project will contribute towards Finland’s clean energy transition. Development works are expected to commence as early as August 2023.

“We are honoured to have secured this exclusive five-year reservation agreement to develop Pooki offshore wind farm. It reinforces our confidence in the potential of offshore wind in Finland. Working alongside Metsähallitus, we are excited with this opportunity to participate in Finland's transition towards a renewable future,” commented Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn.

“Finland is committed to expanding the capacity of emission-free energy through the rapid deployment of offshore wind. We welcome Skyborn Renewables to contribute to this development and strengthen fossil fuel-free energy production in the country,” said Tuomas Hallenberg, Property Development Director of Metsähallitus.

Pooki offfshore wind farm (in the vicinity of former Suurhiekka project) will be situated 25 km off the Bothnian Bay in Finnish territory. The current project plan envisions the installation of around 100 wind turbines with a combined capacity of over 2 GW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.