Statkraft and Telenor sign PPA for Finnish onshore wind power

Telenor, a Norwegian telecommunications company, has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft, ensuring that 80% of the purchased power for Telenor’s Finnish subsidiary, DNA, come from a new wind farm scheduled to be built in Finland. This will be Exilion Tuuli’s Palokangas wind farm, expected to start operating in late 2024., which will consist of 12 wind turbines built in the Ostrobothnia region. Through this agreement, DNA will be supplied with 85 GWh.

Statkraft’s role in the PPA is to match the needs of both DNA and Exilion, providing financial security for the wind farm owner, while enabling a predictable renewable energy supply for the telecommunications company.

“Telenor wants to support the construction of new renewable power plants in the markets we operate, and this agreement provides a solid contribution to the decarbonisation of the electricity supply, as well as a new capacity to hedge against volatile energy prices,” said Jannicke Hilland, Executive Vice President for Telenor Infrastructure at Telenor Group.

“With this agreement, we support DNA in securing their energy needs, as well as achieving their climate targets based on renewable energy from a new wind farm under development in Finland. It illustrates Statkraft’s role in the market where we match the needs of power producers and consumers to find profitable, risk-reducing and sustainable solutions,” commented Arne Wist, Vice President Nordic Origination at Statkraft.

