Vestas secures order from Greenbacker Capital Management

Vestas has received a 59 MW order from leading renewable energy asset manager, Greenbacker Capital Management, to power the Moscow wind project in Maine, the US. The order consists of 14 V150-4.2 MW turbines.

“We look forward to partnering with Greenbacker and transforming this unique site, which housed a former Air Force radar defence system, into a clean energy hub,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “The Moscow wind project will help bring Maine one step closer to achieving its goal of 100% of the state’s electricity coming from renewable resources by 2050.”

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 2Q24, with commissioning scheduled for 3Q24.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.