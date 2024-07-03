Vestas acquires EPC turnkey project in Lithuania

Vestas has secured a 99 MW order from Aquila Clean Energy to deliver a full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solution for the wind energy project Akmene II in Lithuania. Aside from delivery and installation of the wind turbines, Vestas is also responsible for the project’s civil and electrical works.

The project consists of 16 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines together with a 35-year full Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maximise annual energy production. The project is the extension of the Akmene I 74 MW EPC project with 12 V162-6.2 MW turbines, which have been commissioned during 2023.

“We are pleased to announce yet another project in Lithuania with our long-term and valued customer Aquila Clean Energy. We look forward to taking on this extended scope to support our customer with a reliable and efficient installation in the Baltic region,” said Jens Pinderup, Vice President Sales East of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “The project marks a significant step for the energy independence in Lithuania with more renewable electricity connected in the region and emphasises how our technical solutions contribute to the country’s sustainable energy ambitions. We are proud to further extend our leading position in the Baltic region with this project.”

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2024, and turbine delivery and commissioning are expected for 1Q26.

