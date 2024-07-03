Vestas bags 95 MW Argentinian order

Vestas has received an order for an undisclosed wind project in Argentina. The order includes supply and installation of 21 V150-4.5MW turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement that will optimise energy production while providing long-term business case certainty for the wind farm operations.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q25, with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q25.

Vestas pioneered Argentina's wind energy market with the installation of the country's first commercial wind turbine in Comodoro Rivadavia in 1994.

