Vestas wins 63 MW order in Türkiye

Vestas has received a 63 MW order from Kangal Energy, Is Portföy Infrastructure VCIF and Is Portfoy Renewable Energy VCIF to extend the five existing wind farms of Kangal, Bereketli, Akyurt, Karaçayir, Konakpinar wind parks. They are all located in Sivas and Tokat, Türkiye.

The contract includes the supply and installation of a total of 12 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and two V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

“I would like to thank Kangal Energy, Is Portföy Infrastructure VCIF and Is Portfoy Renewable energy VCIF for their trust in Vestas’ 4 MW platform. We are glad to see how the versatility of our portfolio continues to contribute to the expansion of wind energy in Türkiye,” said Head of Vestas Türkiye, Levent Ishak.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the 1H25, while commissioning is expected to take place in 2H25.

Vestas installed Türkiye’s first wind turbine in 1984 and has since then delivered over 2 GW of wind capacity in the country.

