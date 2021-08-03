MET Group acquires wind park in Bulgaria

Swiss-based energy company MET Group has acquired a 100% stake in a 60 MW wind park in Bulgaria, after signing a share purchase agreement with Spanish Grupo Enhol. The transaction is an important step in achieving the Group’s renewables growth targets in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region of 500 MW in operation by 2023. With this acquisition it will expand its operating wind portfolio in Bulgaria to 102 MW.

On 30 July 2021, MET Group signed the agreement with Grupo Enhol, a Spanish family-owned company focusing on renewable energy, to acquire its 60 MW Suvorovo Wind Park in Western Bulgaria, along the Black Sea coastline. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in 3Q2021.

Suvorovo Wind Park, representing 8.5% of the total installed wind capacity in Bulgaria, consists of 30 units of Gamesa G90 wind turbines – 2 MW capacity each. The wind farm, operating since 2012, produces approximately 120 GWh/yr of electricity, supplying power equivalent to the consumption of around 38 000 households.

MET Group considers the growth in the renewable power generation in the CEE region as a core part of its business strategy. This transaction will provide MET with a strong local renewables footprint in Bulgaria following the acquisition of the 42 MW Black Sea Wind Park earlier in 2021.

Benjamin Lakatos, Chief Executive Officer of MET Group, commented on the transaction: “This is our second successful renewable asset acquisition in Bulgaria as part of our CEE renewables growth strategy of reaching 500 MW in operation by 2023. We believe that our integrated approach to business in our core markets will add additional value to support the energy transition towards renewables.”

