Vestas wins order for Australian wind project

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 58 MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. The project will feature 16 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to occur in 2Q2022, with commissioning to commence in 4Q2022.

The wind farm is set to power approximately 40 000 homes and create around 95 jobs during its construction.

This project is located in the proximity of Crookwell 1, which was one of the first wind farms to be established in New South Wales when commissioned in 1998. Successfully operating today, the 5 MW project features eight of Vestas’ V44-600 kW wind turbines.

