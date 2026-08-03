Qualitas Energy starts construction of 42 MW Ingstetten wind farm in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has started construction works for its Ingstetten wind farm repowering project in Germany.

Located in the municipality of Ingstetten (in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, approximately 35 km southwest of the city of Ulm), the project will involve the complete dismantling of five existing NEG Micon NM 48 wind turbines, including their foundations, as well as the removal of associated crane pads and access roads. As part of the repowering process, the existing turbines will be replaced by six state-of-the-art Enercon E-175 wind turbines, each with an installed capacity of 7 MW, bringing the wind farm’s total installed capacity to 42 MW.

The commissioning of all six turbines is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply approximately 28 000 households annually.

The groundbreaking ceremony on 29 July brought together representatives from politics, public administration, industry, and the local community. Among the attendees were Michael Joukov, Member of the State Parliament of Baden-Württemberg; Josef Schmid, representing the Mayor of Schelklingen; Dieter Schmucker, Mayor of Ingstetten; representatives of the Alb-Donau District Office; as well as the Qualitas Energy project team and the construction company, Stricker. The broad regional support demonstrated at the event underscores the project’s significance for the local energy transition and the sustainable energy supply of Baden-Württemberg.

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy in Germany, commented: “The start of construction at Ingstetten marks another important milestone for our wind energy platform in Germany. It also reflects our commitment to advancing high-quality renewable energy projects and delivering tangible progress towards a more sustainable and secure energy system.”

Christopher Koller, Qualitas Energy Project Manager of the Ingstetten wind farm, added: “By replacing older turbines with modern and higher-capacity technology, this repowering project will significantly improve the site’s efficiency, make better use of the available wind resources, strengthen regional energy supply, and support Germany’s energy transition.”

With a robust portfolio of more than 100 wind energy projects, a 3 GW late-stage development pipeline, and over 1 GW already under construction or in operation in Germany, Qualitas Energy is well positioned to accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted investments in high-potential renewable energy assets.

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