Ocean Grid project secures funding

The Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Iselin Nybø, announced that the Ocean Grid project will get financial support of NOK 82.7 million, through the Green Platform scheme.

The project will develop new technology, knowledge and solutions to enable a profitable development of offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf. It will look particularly at the way offshore wind will be connected to the grid. The work will touch on both bottom-fixed and floating wind farms, and will in the long-term enable the creation of green jobs and increased export revenues.

The project partners will also bring their own financial contributions to the table, raising the total to NOK 125.5 million for the development of the offshore grid. Both the supply industry and energy companies will participate actively in the project, together with the research institutions. The project will span over three years.

New cable design

“Our objective is to realise offshore wind on a large scale. We have to build wind farms in a cost-effective way, and we of course need to get the power all the way to the customers. It is crucial to our success that the energy companies, research institutions, and suppliers collaborate towards this goal,” says Florian Schuchert, Vice President of Offshore Wind Solutions at Equinor (who leads the project).

The Ocean Grid project will also address the issue of market design and the regulatory framework linked to the development and operation of an offshore grid to connect large offshore wind farms. It will develop Norwegian technology and a supply industry to provide new cable designs, subsea technology, and floating converter stations. Ocean Grid also has a research component, led by SINTEF, that will solve specific research challenges.

“This project will develop technology and solutions that are essential to succeed with offshore wind. It will lay the foundation for a profitable offshore wind development in Norway, and technology that can provide increased exports and new green jobs,” says Chief Scientist at SINTEF, John Olav Tande.

Unique position

Europe has a plan of installing 300 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050. The Norwegian industry is world leading when it comes to sea and subsea technology, developed over five decades of oil and gas extraction. Norway is therefore in a unique position to build upon this expertise and take a significant portion of this new market.

“This project is important and on point to develop the right solutions and new technologies that will enable profitable offshore wind in Norway. This will lay the groundwork for new concepts, new jobs, and a new supplier industry that can compete internationally,” says Lars Bender, responsible for offshore wind at Fred. Olsen Renewables, who will also act as Chairman of the project's board.