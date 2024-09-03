DNV introduces new standard for wind turbine loads and site conditions

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, has announced a new comprehensive standard for wind turbine load calculations and site assessments, created to guide industry stakeholders through the rapidly evolving wind energy landscape. The standard includes detailed instructions on requirements, principles, and guidelines for the assessment of site conditions and the establishment of loads on wind turbines including support structures.

Recognising the growing challenges associated with load calculations and site condition assessments for wind turbines, DNV has taken the initiative to publish a new standard – DNV-ST-0437 that caters to both onshore and offshore applications. The standard includes practical project insights and enhancements to International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. These additions cover wind extrapolation, tropical cyclones, sea/lake ice, seismic activity, and ship impact. Advanced methodologies for load modelling, such as machine learning-based surrogate models, wind turbine clustering methods, and probabilistic-based design principles, are also included.

Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification, Energy Systems at DNV, said: “Stringent industry standards are essential for ensuring the safety, reliability, and performance of wind turbines. They allow manufacturers, developers, and financiers to evaluate designs and make informed decisions for successful projects. DNV-ST-0437 aims to equip industry stakeholders with the necessary tools and guidance to navigate the complexities of wind turbine load calculations and site assessments in more environments and configurations than before, contributing to the continued growth and success of the wind energy industry by maintaining the highest degree of safety and performance.”

According to DNV's Energy Transition Outlook, wind energy will provide nearly 50% of on-grid electricity in Europe and 40% in North and Latin America by 2050. Wind capacity is expected to grow nine-fold, with onshore wind increasing seven-fold and offshore wind expanding 56-fold. This growth highlights the need for robust and up-to-date standards to ensure safe and reliable deployment as the energy transition begins to pick up pace.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!