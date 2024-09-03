Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group announce strategic partnership for South Korea's offshore wind sector

In a strategic move to support South Korea’s growing offshore wind industry, Mammoet and Samyang Marine Group have entered into a new partnership.

This collaboration is set to establish offshore service port (OSP) facilities to serve projects across sectors in South Korea, with a primary focus on upcoming offshore wind projects. The partnership will integrate full-spectrum terminal management, including handling, staging, marshalling and stevedoring services, with heavy lifting and installation capabilities. The OSPs, located in the ports of Busan and Masan, will cater to projects in South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The initiative arises from the recognition that South Korea's expanding offshore wind market requires not just infrastructure, but also specialised logistics, handling, construction, and installation services that are critical to the offshore wind sector's success. Recognising this, the partnership aims to address these needs comprehensively. Serving globally high-profile projects in the sector for decades, such as Hywind Tampen, Seagreen, The Greater Changhua, Wind-float Atlantic, to name a few, Mammoet’s transferrable skillset will deliver significant value for the region.

The partnership responds to the urgent need for an enhanced offshore wind supply chain and services to meet the ambitious targets outlined in South Korea’s Renewable Energy 3020 implementation plan, which includes 14.3 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Crucial to achieving this target is the readiness of the supply chain, responsible for delivering the components and services vital for the construction of offshore wind farms.

“South Korea's offshore wind sector holds immense potential, and our partnership with Mammoet brings together local and international expertise to provide comprehensive solutions for the industry. Together, we will deliver world-class services to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, driving the sector’s growth,” said S.C. Roe, Chairman of Samyang Marine Group.

Jack van den Brink, Managing Director of Mammoet Projects AMEA, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with Samyang Marine Group to address the critical challenges in South Korea's offshore wind market. With a strong track record of successful projects in Korea, including S-Oil’s Onsan refinery, the jacking of a 42 780 t Arkutun Dagi topside at Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, and our recent jacking scope for Hailong offshore wind farm project, this partnership is all about leveraging our combined strengths to create value and foster the growth of renewable energy in the region.”

Leveraging Mammoet's expertise in heavy lifting and integrated logistics with Samyang Marine Group's local knowledge and extensive terminal operations capabilities, this strategic partnership represents a significant step in enhancing South Korea's offshore wind supply chain capabilities, supporting the country’s renewable energy objectives efficiently and effectively.

