Vattenfall to pause Swedish offshore wind project

Swedish Kriegers Flak, located about 30 km south of Trelleborg, is Sweden's most mature offshore wind power project. The wind farm is estimated to generate 2.7 TWh/yr of fossil-free electricity.

The investment prerequisites for offshore wind in Sweden are currently not viable and Vattenfall has therefore decided to pause all further development of the project. The wind farm was planned for production start in 2028, which is no longer possible.

When the investment prerequisites improve and the permits are still valid, the project can be resumed. Vattenfall has previously communicated that one of the main prerequisites for investing in the project is a reasonable connection point to the national grid offshore.

Vattenfall is currently developing offshore wind projects in Sweden that together have the potential to annually deliver 18 TWh of fossil-free electricity by 2035.

About Swedish Kriegers Flak

Swedish Kriegers Flak is Sweden’s most mature offshore wind project and located about 30 km south of Trelleborg. The area borders the already existing offshore wind farms on the Danish and German sides of the Kriegers Flak reef.

The wind farm is estimated to generate 2.7 TWh/y of fossil-free electricity, equivalent to the annual consumption of just over 500 000 households or the charging of around one million electric cars.

In May 2022, the wind farm was granted a building permit by the government for 35 – 50 wind turbines.

