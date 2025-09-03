Principle Power’s WindFloat® delivers 1 TWh to the grid

Principle Power has announced that floating offshore wind projects using the WindFloat® technology have generated more than 1 TWh of cumulative power production since WindFloat 1 was connected to the grid in 2011. This milestone demonstrates the maturity of the WindFloat designs, and the readiness of the company’s 4th generation designs for commercial scale projects.

The 1 TWh output includes generation from:

WindFloat 1: 2 MW pilot in Portugal (2011 – 2016) and Scotland (2018 – 2020).

WindFloat Atlantic: 25 MW project in operation since 2020 off the coast of Portugal.

Kincardine offshore wind farm: a 48 MW project in operation since 2021 off the coast of Scotland.

Together, these assets have demonstrated robustness in severe Atlantic and North Sea conditions, withstanding waves of up to 20 meters and winds of up to 214 Km/h (equivalent to a Category 4 typhoon), while delivering exceptional performance.

The WindFloat platforms enable maximum wind turbine generation through a combination of empirically validated features:

Semisubmersible architecture, providing a stable platform that enables the system to comply with all wind turbine operational and extreme limits. A platform hull trim system that uses water ballast to counteract wind turbine-induced thrust forces, keeps the wind turbine oriented vertically (within 0 – 2° >97% of the time), increasing energy production by up to 2.5% vs passive platforms. A robust and redundant system architecture that is delivering an average platform availability.

Julian Arrillaga Costa, Principle Power CEO, said: “Reaching the 1 TWh milestone is a clear validation of our WindFloat technology and the expert team we’ve built to support the design, delivery, and operation of floating wind projects worldwide. These projects have exposed us to the full range of complexity in the sector, providing valuable lessons that we are using to continuously refine and improve our technical and commercial offering. This depth of experience provides a strong foundation for delivering derisked, cost-effective commercial projects, supporting our vision of a planet powered by floating wind.”

Building on the experience of WindFloat Atlantic, Kincardine, and the under construction 30 MW Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project that will be connected to the grid later this year, Principle Power is working closely with clients, suppliers, and operators to plan the delivery of the first generation of commercial scale floating wind projects in key markets, including France, South Korea, and the UK. These projects expect to feature 12 – 70 wind turbines of 15 – 20 MW each, nearly double the rated capacity of the wind turbines installed at WindFloat Atlantic and Kincardine.

