Seaway7 awarded cable installation contract on Formosa 4

Seaway7 has been awarded a contract by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), for the transport and installation of inter-array cables for the Formosa 4 wind farm.

The 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore site is located approximately 20 km off the coast of Miaoli County, Taiwan, and will comprise 35 wind turbine generators. Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 35 inter-array cables with offshore works expected to commence in 2028.

Furthermore, Seaway7 has been selected as the preferred contractor for the cable installation scope on SRE’s Formosa 6 project, comprising the transport and installation of 57 inter-array cables, with contract finalisation expected in 2026.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO, said: “We are looking forward to supporting SRE on the Formosa 4 project and being able to continue contributing to the Taiwanese offshore wind targets with our seventh contract award since entering the Taiwanese market in 2019.”

