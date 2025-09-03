SPIE awarded contract on Taiwan Power Company offshore wind farm Phase II

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialised entity, SPIE Wind Connect, has been awarded a contract by Shinfox Far East Energy (SFE).

Under the contract, SPIE Wind Connect will execute the termination and testing of the inter-array cables (IACs) for TPC Phase II, located approximately 20 km offshore from Changhua County, Taiwan. The IACs connect 31 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) to the offshore substation. Execution of works began in August 2025, with completion scheduled in 2026.

Building on the success of TPC Phase I, which added 109.2 MW of renewable energy capacity in November 2021, TPC Phase II is set to significantly expand Taiwan’s offshore wind portfolio. Once operational, it is expected to generate 1000 GWh of electricity annually, meeting the power needs of approximately 270 000 households and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 403 000 tpy.

“This project marks another significant milestone in SPIE Wind Connect growing presence in Asia’s offshore wind sector,” said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect. “As Taiwan establishes itself as a regional leader in offshore wind, with a robust project pipeline through 2035 and world-class wind resources, we are honoured to be entrusted by Shinfox Far East Energy to contribute to the country’s energy transition.”

The TPC II project represents a critical step in Taiwan’s renewable energy ambitions, bringing its total offshore wind power generation from the two phases to over 1350 Gwh annually.

