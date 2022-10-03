Vattenfall awarded major wind power project off the coast of Germany

Vattenfall has obtained the right to develop the N-7.2 offshore wind power project off the German North Sea coast after having exercised its right of entry. The project is expected to generate fossil-free electricity corresponding to the consumption of more than 1 million German households.

As part of the tender process for the construction of a large wind farm off the German island of Borkum in the German North Sea coast, Vattenfall has informed German authority that it is exercising right of entry to the project, thereby obtaining the right to develop and construct the wind farm.

Following a final investment decision by Vattenfall, the wind farm could be connected to the German electricity grid sometime in 2027. Fully developed, it would have an output of 980 MW with annual generation corresponding to the consumption of more than 1 million German households.

“This is an important milestone for us in Germany as the government aims to increase generation of electricity from offshore wind to 30 gigawatts by 2030. Vattenfall strives to contribute to this goal through this and other potential projects. Rapid expansion of renewable energy is key to permanently reducing Germany’s dependence on fossil fuels,” said Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

Facts on the N-7.2 wind power project:

The project was originally developed under the name ‘Global Tech II’ by a consortium led by Strabag SE. Vattenfall acquired the project in 2016, but when a new offshore wind tendering system was put into place, the area was auctioned out again. Vattenfall holds the right of entry.

The project is located 85 km off the island of Borkum on the German North Sea coast.

Vattenfall operates onshore and offshore wind farms in its markets with a total installed capacity of approximately 4.2 GW and annual electricity generation of 11.2 TWh. In Ger-many, Vattenfall operates the ‘DanTysk’ and ‘Sandbank’ wind farms.

