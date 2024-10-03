Axess Technologies wins HV cable installation contract

Axess Technologies has secured a cable installation contract with HSM Offshore Energy for the Thor offshore wind farm located off the Danish west coast.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, pulling, terminating, and testing the internal platform cables into the Thor offshore substation topside, covering both 66 kV and 275 kV cable systems. This is crucial in ensuring that the substation effectively handles and distributes the electricity generated by the wind turbines.

The work is expected to commence in 1Q25 at the HSM’s Schiedam Yard in the Netherlands.

Edwin Tieman, Business Development Manager at Axess Technologies, said: “This is the first contract awarded to Axess Technologies by HSM in the Netherlands. We are delighted to work on this project with HSM and its project team. Securing this contract and gaining the trust of HSM demonstrates our capabilities in this field.”

HSM Offshore Energy is an integrated solution provider in engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of multi-disciplinary offshore projects.

Built by RWE, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date, with a planned capacity of 1060 MW. Once fully operational in 2027, the wind farm will produce green electricity for more than a million Danish households.

