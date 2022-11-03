Peterson wins logistics contract for Hollandse-Kust Noord offshore wind farm

International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a significant contract from Fabricom Offshore Services, an Equans company, to support the transformation platform for Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm located off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The award follows a previously won contract by Peterson from Petrofac to support the offshore installation phase of two 700 MW transformation platforms for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore grid. So far, 47 cargo runs have been completed to Hollandse Kust Zuid in 2022, and by sharing these cargo runs with other offshore energy operators, an estimated 36% saving on carbon emissions has been realised.

Steef Ritzema, Managing Director for the Netherlands at Peterson, said: “We are delighted with the contract award from Fabricom Offshore Services, and look forward to working with them as a trusted logistics partner to deliver this important development for households in the Netherlands.”

Mark Hol, Head of Commercial for the Netherlands at Peterson, stated: “This contract award is part of our renewables strategy to grow the business and continue to deliver safe, innovative, and efficient logistics solutions for clients during this energy transition.

“Peterson is also set to achieve carbon neutral status across all 32 of our sites in seven countries at the end of this year, marking an exciting time for the company as we progress with our ambition to reach net zero operations by 2025.”

Joost van den Driest, General Manager of Fabricom Offshore Services, commented: “This project is a new and exciting step for us. With our experiences with Peterson over the years, we are confident that an important part of the offshore logistics will be in good hands with Peterson, and together we will make this whole logistics venture a great success.”

The contract will see Peterson provide a comprehensive range of logistics services after the Hollandse Kust Noord topside installation and commissioning work commence. Peterson will provide onshore and offshore logistics services covering cargo runs, agency, procurement, warehousing, container and tank rental, customs, chartering of support vessels, and chemicals and waste handling, delivered from the Port of Den Helder, the Netherlands.

The wind farms are located approximately 19 km off the west coast of the Netherlands and are expected to have a total capacity of 759 MW, generating enough renewable power to supply more than 1 million Dutch households with green electricity. They are scheduled to be operational in 2023.

