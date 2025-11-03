NeXtWind opens Germany’s energy transition to international lenders

NeXtWind has closed an internationally syndicated debt financing of €1.8 billion, representing a milestone for Germany’s onshore wind sector.

Originally structured at €1.4 billion, the transaction was upsized by €400 million following strong global demand, illustrating international financial institutions’ confidence in Germany’s energy transition. Leading banks and insurance companies from North America, Asia, and Europe have committed capital at this scale to a German renewables platform for the first time.

The financing package consists of syndicated debt instruments, with participation from more than 15 financial institutions. These debt facilities are complemented by existing equity commitments at the platform level. NeXtWind’s equity platform has been supported by global investors such as Sandbrook, PSP Investments, and IMCO since 2023.

With this transaction, NeXtWind is shifting the focus from individual project finance to a scalable investment platform that connects international capital, regulatory frameworks, and local infrastructure.

Moving beyond one-off financings, NeXtWind establishes a structure that institutional investors can scale. The model aligns global lenders with regional value creation, turning fragmented projects into a coherent asset class.

Lars Meyer, Co-CEO NeXtWind, commented: “This investment is more than capital – it is a global vote of confidence in our platform model, which bridges international financial strength with local value creation. NeXtWind proves that Germany’s energy transition is both investable and scalable.”

At the core of NeXtWind’s strategy lies the repowering and optimisation of older wind parks – replacing ageing turbines with modern, higher-capacity technology – combined with solar photovoltaics (PV) and energy storage. This approach offers efficiency as there is more energy generation on the same land area, minimising land use. Additionally, it offers flexibility as the integration of storage solutions provides better supply continuity. Also, scalability as standardised projects can be replicated and refinanced internationally.

NeXtWind currently operates 37 sites with 500 MW of installed capacity and has a development portfolio exceeding 1.9 GW in permitting and construction. With the new financing, total capacity is projected to surpass 3 GW by 2028, enabling the next wave of integrated Clean Energy Hubs in Germany and, over time, across Europe.

Dr. Velibor Marjanovic, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank, commented: “We are proud to contribute to this landmark portfolio financing, which sets new standards and enables the large scale modernisation of Germany’s wind energy infrastructure. It demonstrates our commitment to the transformation of the economy and society while strengthening Germany’s resilience and energy independence.”

Daniel Judenhahn, Managing Director & Co-Head of Capital Structure Advisory DACH, added: “The close and trusted collaboration with NeXtWind was vital to the realisation of this landmark financing in the context of the German energy transition. The capitalisation that has taken place creates a solid financial and strategic foundation to actively shape the energy transition and further expand the company’s leading role in the field of renewables.”

Jens Heil, Managing Director Sustainable Energy Finance, LBBW, concluded: “The energy transition requires not only technological innovation but also innovative financing structures. With the support of international investors, we are laying the foundations for a sustainable future. LBBW sees this collaboration with NeXtWind as an important milestone in enabling flexible, platform-based solutions for tomorrow’s energy infrastructure.”

By providing a long-term debt financing solution complemented by platform equity, NeXtWind has created a structure that strengthens the position for the German energy transition as an institutional investment field – accessible to global capital and relevant for banks and municipalities alike.

