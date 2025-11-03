White & Case advises BGK on PLN 3.5 billion offshore wind financing

Global law firm, White & Case LLP, has advised Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) on the PLN 3.5 billion (approximately €827 million) financing provided under Poland’s national recovery and resilience plan (NRRP) to ORLEN S.A., a leading multi-energy conglomerate operating primarily in Central Europe, for the construction of the Baltic Power and Baltic East offshore wind farms.

White & Case Partner, Grzegorz Abram, commented: “White & Case has advised BGK on yet another significant financing, which represents another financing under Poland’s NRRP on which our firm has advised.”

Of the PLN 3.5 billion, PLN 900 million will be allocated to the development of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, with the remaining funds designated for the Baltic East project.

The Baltic Power project involves the construction and operation of Poland’s first and currently most advanced offshore wind farm, comprising 76 turbines with a total maximum installed capacity of 1140 MW. The Baltic East offshore wind farm will feature approximately 65 turbines with a total maximum capacity of 966 MW. Both projects will include offshore substations, internal power, telecommunication lines, and connection infrastructure.

The White & Case team in Warsaw that advised on the transaction included partner Grzegorz Abram and associates Magdalena Bachleda-Ksiedzularz and Marlena Skowronska.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!